Netflix Orders ‘Love Is Blind’ Reality Dating Series Hosted By Nick & Vanessa Lachey From ‘Married At First Sight’ Producer

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is expanding its unscripted slate with a 10-episode order to Love is Blind, its first serialized unscripted dating series, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey. The show, from Married at First Sight producer Kinetic Content, will premiere globally over three weeks beginning February 13, tied to the Valentine’s Day holiday.

Netflix

Love Is Blind looks at whether looks or age do matter in romantic relationships, or if love is really blind.

Hosted by the Lacheys, in the series, singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with…without ever having seen them.

With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony.

Kinetic Content’s Chris Coelen, Sam Dean, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, Brian Smith executive produce.

The concept of Love Is Blind is somewhat reminiscent of Kinetic Content’s social experiment hit Married at First Sight, Lifetime’s top series for the past two years, which was recently renewed for two more supersized seasons. Kinetic, a Red Arrow Studios company, is behind the top 3 shows on Lifetime, MAFS, Little Women Atlanta, andLittle Women LA.

The premiere of Love Is Blind comes a year after Netflix ventured into the dating reality show arena with Dating Around. The six-episode series, which debuted February 14, 2019, featured a single who goes on five blind first dates and is then tasked with picking one match who’s worthy of a second date.

Netflix’s other serialized unscripted series that have rolled out over multiple weeks include Rhythm + Flow, which aired on October 9, 16 and 23, 2019, and current series The Circle, which aired January 1, 8 and concludes on January 15.