Netflix Orders Dark Animated Comedy ‘The House’ From Animation Firm Nexus Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is heading into eccentric dark animated comedy The House after teaming with animation firm Nexus Studios and a slew of leading stop frame animation directors.

The SVOD service has ordered The House, which will be produced at Nexus Studios’ London unit. Nexus, which also has a studio in LA, is behind Academy Award-nominated short This Way Up, the story of two undertakers trying to deliver a body to a graveyard from Alan Smith and Adam Foulkes, and Emmy-nominated Back to The Moon.

The project centers on a house and the surreal tales of three generations of families who made it their home.

Belgian creators Emma de Swaef and Marc James Roels, whose recent film This Magnificent Cake! was an official selection at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, will direct one chapter; Swedish director and animator Niki Lindroth von Bahr, whose short film received top prizes at Annecy and the Toronto International Film Festival, will direct another chapter, and Paloma Baeza, creator of BAFTA-winner short film Poles Apart, will direct another chapter.

“The House is a collection of cinematic stories that are intelligent, witty, inquisitive, warm and yet packed with offbeat humour. For this project, Nexus are bringing together, for the very first time, three of the most unique and multi-awarded voices in independent stop motion animation today in Niki, Marc & Emma and Paloma. This production is an organic collaboration between brilliant and like-minded storytellers. We’re thrilled to have found in Netflix such a perfect home for The House,” said Charlotte Bavasso, Co-Founder and Producer, Nexus Studios.

“Nexus Studios has a remarkable history of working with the best animators from all over the world,” said Mike Moon, head of adult animation for Netflix. “We’re thrilled to partner with Nexus and their incredible directors to bring The House to life.”