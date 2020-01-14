Berlin To Bow Damien Chazelle’s Netflix Series ‘The Eddy’, AMC’s ‘Dispatches From Elsewhere’, Cate Blanchett’s ‘Stateless’ & BBC-HBO Max Drama ‘Trigonometry’

The Berlin Film Festival’s sixth Berlinale Series lineup will include Damien Chazelle’s anticipated Paris-set musical-drama The Eddy for Netflix, Jason Segal’s starry AMC series Dispatches From Elswehere, buzzy Cate Blanchett project Stateless and BBC-HBO Max show Trigonometry.
Moonlight star André Holland leads cast in The Eddy, about a French club owner dealing with the everyday chaos of running a live music venue in the heart of Paris. The festival will show the world premiere of the show’s first two episodes.
The compact, high-quality lineup also includes German-language drama Freud. Scroll down for the lineup in full and details about each show.
This is the first program for new Berlinale Series head Julia Fidel who previously worked on the festival’s Panorama and Generation strands. The dramas will screen at the Zoo Palast cinema, which will also host the Berlinale Series Market, formerly known as Drama Series Days.
Related Story
'You' Renewed For Season 3 By Netflix
The Berlinale Series strand is curated by Berlin’s new artistic director Carlo Chatrian. The festival’s competition lineup will be announced later this month.
Berlin’s market will also include a ‘Co-Pro Series’ pitch event for projects seeking international partners. Among the projects is he first series by Berlinale and Golden Globe winner Hany Abu-Assad. Scroll down for that linuep.
Berlinale Series 2020
C’est Comme Ça Que Je T’aime (Happily Married)
Canada
Creator: François Létourneau
Showrunner: Joanne Forgues
Director: Jean-François Rivard
Cast: François Létourneau, Patrice Robitaille, Marylin Castonguay, Karine Gonthier-Hydman, Sophie Desmarais
Broadcaster: Radio-Canada Télé, Tou.Tv Extra
World premiere
Episodes 1 and 2 of 10, in total 86’
At the beginning, Huguette and Gaétan, Serge and Micheline send their kids off for three weeks of camp. At the end, there are four naked corpses floating in the pool: who slept with whom and who killed whom? Marriage, Suburbia, hell in Quebec 1974.
Dispatches from Elsewhere
USA
Creator: Jason Segel
Cast: Jason Segel, Eve Lindley, Sally Field, André Benjamin, Richard E. Grant
Broadcaster: AMC
World premiere, opening series
Episodes 1 and 2 of 10, in total 120’
An enigmatic institute promises the chosen few an escape from everyday life into a world full of beauty and magic. But is this a game, an alternative reality or a conspiracy? And what are Peter, Simone, Janice and Fredwynne risking?
The Eddy
France
Creator: Jack Thorne
Directors: Damien Chazelle (Ep. 1-2), Houda Benyamina (Ep. 3-4), Laila Marrakchi (Ep. 5-6), Alan Poul (Ep. 7-8)
Cast: André Holland, Joanna Kulig, Amandla Stenberg, Tahar Rahim, Leila Bekhti, Adil Dehbi, Benjamin Biolay
Broadcaster: Netflix
World premiere, Closing series
Episodes 1 and 2 of 8, in total 136’
Bandleader Elliot is improvising his way through a complex score of problems: his Parisian jazz club ‘The Eddy’ isn’t doing too well. Ruthless debt collectors are breathing down his neck. And then his teenage daughter Julie arrives from New York.
Freud
Austria / Germany / Czech Republic
Director: Marvin Kren
Cast: Robert Finster, Ella Rumpf, Georg Friedrich, Christoph Krutzler, Brigitte Kren, Anja Kling, Philipp Hochmair, Noah Saavedra
Broadcaster: ORF, Netflix
World premiere, opening series
Episodes 1-3 of 8, in total 167’
Vienna, 1886: restless, high on cocaine and striving for recognition, young Sigmund Freud embarks on a nerve-wracking, hypnotic trip into the depths of the human soul with a mysterious medium and a traumatised policeman.
Mystery Road 2
Australia
Creator: Ivan Sen
Directors: Warwick Thornton, Wayne Blair
Cast: Aaron Pedersen, Jada Alberts, Sofia Helin, Callan Mulvey
Broadcaster: Australian Broadcasting Corporation
World premiere
Episode 1 and 2 von 6, in total 110’
A headless corpse is found floating by the shore in the Northern Territory. As if this weren’t mysterious enough, Detective Swan and his colleague Fran have to contend with protests against the excavation of an indigenous site. Then another body turns up.
Sex
Denmark
Creator: Clara Mendes
Director: Amalie Næsby Fick
Cast: Asta Kamma August, Jonathan Bergholdt Jørgensen, Nina Terese Rask, Sara Fanta Traore
Broadcaster: TV 2 Denmark
International premiere
Complete short-form series, 6 episodes, in total 77’
At the call centre, Cathrine gives advice on sex and love, but is herself at a loss. After a kiss, she wants more from her colleague Selma. Her boyfriend Simon feels that what little they have is actually plenty. But what if that’s not enough?
Stateless
Australia
Creators: Cate Blanchett, Elise McCredie, Tony Ayres
Directors: Emma Freeman (Ep. 1-3), Jocelyn Moorhouse (Ep. 4-6)
Cast: Yvonne Strahovski, Jai Courtney, Asher Keddie, Fayssal Bazzi, Dominic West, Cate Blanchett
Broadcaster: Australian Broadcasting Corporation
World premiere
Episode 1 and 2 of 6, in total 107’
Escape, disappear,start over. Behind barbed wire in the Australian desert, the world comes together in a dramatic way for four very different people. Is home a place? Or a trauma? What if you’re not even in the position to dream about it?
Trigonometry
United Kingdom
Creators: Duncan Macmillan, Effie Woods
Directors: Athina Rachel Tsangari (Ep. 1-5), Stella Corradi (Ep. 6-8)
Cast: Ariane Labed, Thalissa Teixeira, Gary Carr
Broadcaster: BBC2, HBO Max (USA)
World premiere
Episodes 1-5 of 8, in total 220’
Today’s London: Gemma is a chef, Kieran a paramedic, and Ray, who moves in with the young couple, is at a loss. They fall in love, each for themselves and all together. Can this go well? Or is it the best thing that could possibly happen to them?
Projects selected for Co-Pro Series 2020:
- The King’s Wives (writers: Hany Abu Assad, Amira Diab; director: Hany Abu Assad), Abbout Productions, Lebanon
- Babyland (writers: Simona Nobile, Dianne Jones, Martichka Bozhilova; director: tba), Agitprop, Bulgaria
- Precious (writers: John F. Guerra, Joost van Gelder; director: tba), Atlantic Films & Lemming Film, Netherlands
- Dark Victory (writer/director: Matthew Saville), Goalpost Television, Australia
- Pawns (writers: Michael Idov, Lily Idov; director: tba), Metrafilms, Russia
- Transitniki (writers: Heide Schwochow, Constantin Lieb, Christian Mackrodt; director: tba), Rohfilm Factory, Germany
- Signals (writers: Óskar Jónasson, Margrét Örnólfsdóttir, Sjón, Jóhann Ævar Grímsson; director: Óskar Jónasson), Sagafilm, Iceland
- Dome 16 (writer: Thomas Seeberg Torjussen; director: tba), Tordenfilm, Norway
- Snow (writer: Michaela Taschek; director: Barbara Albert, Sandra Wollner), Witcraft Filmproduktion, Austria
Project in cooperation with Series Mania:
- Capturing Big Mouth (authors: Ahsan Naeem & Hans Van Nuffel; director: tba), De Mensen, Belgien & Reel One Entertainment, United Kingdom
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.