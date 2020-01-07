Netflix, Dolby Soho Team For Exhibit Showcasing ‘Dolemite Is My Name,’ ‘The Irishman,’ ‘Marriage Story’ & ‘Two Popes’

Netflix continues to pull out all the stops on behalf of its bumper crop of Oscar-bait films. It has teamed with Dolby to set has set up an immersive exhibit in New York that will showcase Dolemite Is My Name, The Irishman, Marriage Story and The Two Popes. The exhibit will be held at Dolby Soho in Manhattan.

The intention is to allow visitors to go behind the stories of the films through filmmaker featurettes, original costume and set designs and more. The exhibits include The Irishman‘s de-aging camera rig, the one Martin Scorsese called “the three headed monster,” as well as the Villa de Roma restaurant façade and the costumes designed by Oscar winner Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson; Oscar winner Ruth Carter’s costumes from Dolemite Is My Name; a partial re-creation of the production design from The Two Popes; and video features de-constructing Marriage Story, and highlighting Noah Baumbach’s directing, Randy Newman’s score, the screenplay and editing.

The exhibit opens with a VIP opening-night party Thursday from 7-10 PM ET, and will open to the industry and public Friday, It will run through January 26 from 1-8 PM; it will be closed Monday and Tuesday.