Netflix Buys Australian Family Pic ‘Go Karts’

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has taken global rights, excluding China, Australia and New Zealand, to Aussie family feature Go Karts.

Pic comes from director Owen Trevor, most noted for helming multiple episodes of UK series Top Gear, and production outfit See Pictures, which has credits including the Guy Pearce and Kylie Minogue comedy Swinging Safari and Simon Baker’s Breath.

Go Karts follows 15-year-old Jack who, after his mother moves them to a new town, discovers go kart racing and dedicates himself to the sport. With the support of an old race-car driver with a secret past, Jack must learn to control his recklessness to win the national title.

William Lodder leads the cast with Richard Roxburgh, Anastasia Bampos, Darius Amarfio-Jefferson, Frances O’Connor, Dan Wyllie, Cooper van Grootel, and Damian de Montemas.

Roadshow Films is releasing the film theatrically in non-Netflix territories on January 16 under the title GO!; the streaming release has not been set but will be in the first half of 2020.

Producers on the project are Jamie Hilton and Sonia Borella. Executive producers are Joel Pearlman, Michael Pontin, Josh Pomeranz, Dave Hansen, and Berry Meyerowitz & Jeff Sackman of Canadian-based Aqute Media, which brokered the Netflix deal.