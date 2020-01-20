Netflix To Add 21 Animated Films From Japan’s Legendary Studio Ghibli

Netflix will be adding 21 feature films from famed Japanese art house Studio Ghibli beginning February 1. Among the titles that will be available outside the U.S., Canada and Japan are My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, Arrietty, Howl’s Moving Castle, Ponyo On The Cliff By The Sea and When Marnie Was There. The deal was made with Studio Ghibli’s distribution partner Wild Bunch International, as part of Netflix’s efforts to grow its animated library.

For the first time ever, this catalogue of Studio Ghibli films will be subtitled in 28 languages, and dubbed in up to 20.

Founded in 1985 by Isao Takahata and Hayao Miyazaki, Studio Ghibli has produced 22 feature-length films. Many of them are legendary including Miyazaki’s Oscar winner Spirited Away. The director was named one of Time Magazine’s most influential people in 2005.

Producer Toshio Suzuki at Studio Ghibli said, “In this day and age, there are various great ways a film can reach audiences. We’ve listened to our fans and have made the definitive decision to stream our film catalogue. We hope people around the world will discover the world of Studio Ghibli through this experience.”

Wild Bunch International CEO Vincent Maraval added, “In finding the best digital partner for Studio Ghibli, our most valuable and faithful collaborators for 20 years, the Netflix team convinced us with their consistent love and energy for finding the best ways to promote the incredible and unique catalogue worldwide with respect to the Studio Ghibli philosophy.”

Here’s the rollout plan for the Studio Ghibli titles to hit the streamer:

February 1, 2020:

Castle in the Sky (1986)

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

Only Yesterday (1991)

Porco Rosso (1992)

Ocean Waves (1993)

Tales From Earthsea (2006)

March 1, 2020:

Nausicaä Of The Valley Of The Wind (1984)

Princess Mononoke (1997)

My Neighbors The Yamadas (1999)

Spirited Away (2001)

The Cat Returns (2002)

Arrietty (2010)

The Tale Of The Princess Kaguya (2013)

April 1, 2020:

Pom Poko (1994)

Whisper Of The Heart (1995)

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Ponyo On The Cliff By The Sea (2008)

From Up On Poppy Hill (2011)

The Wind Rises (2013)

When Marnie Was There (2014)