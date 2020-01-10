Neil Peart Dies: Longtime Rush Drummer And Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Was 67

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (9059384av) Neil Peart of Rush performs during the final show of the R40 Tour at The Forum, in Los Angeles Rush in Concert - , Los Angeles, USA

Neil Peart, whose drum theatrics fueled the Canadian rock trio Rush to international fame, died Friday of brain cancer in Santa Monica. He was 67. A family spokesperson confirmed the news to Deadline’s sister publication Rolling Stone.

Peart was considered among the greatest drummers in rock ‘n’ roll history. Known for his wild fills, massive drum kit an steely onstage demesanor. “The Professor” joined bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson in Rush after its first album, and the band would go one to sell millins of records worldwide. He retired from the group after it played its final show on August 1, 2015, at the Forum in Inglewood, CA.

Rush is a staple of classic rock radio with such popular songs as “Tom Sawyer,” “The Spirit of Radio,” “Limelight,” “Freewill,” “Subdivisions,” “Closer to the Hear” and “New World Man.” The group was most popular during the 1980s, when it released eight consecutive albums that reached the top 10 on the Billboard 200, from 1980’s Permanent Waves through 1989’s Presto and including the 1981 double live set Exit … Stage Left. Marred only by the No.l 11 peak of 1991’s Roll the Bones, its run of top 10 albums continued through 2012’s Clockwork Angels, which was the band’s U.S. chart-topper since 1982’s Signals.

