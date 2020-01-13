NBCUniversal Ups Jennifer Geisser To EVP Communications & Talent Relations For Lifestyle Group; Promotes 3 Others

NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment has promoted Jennifer Geisser to EVP, Communications and Talent Relations for the Lifestyle Group, effectively immediately. Geisser’s promotion was announced today by Frances Berwick, President, Lifestyle Networks, amid a continuing reorganization as it consolidates its Lifestyle Networks operations.

Additionally, Geisser announced three other promotions for executives who will be reporting into her. Chloe Ellers Bremner has been elevated to Senior Vice President, Communications for Bravo, Oxygen & Universal Kids; Julia Nietsch has been upped to Vice President, Communications, Lifestyle Networks; and Ryan McCormick has been promoted to Vice President, Communications, E! All positions are effective immediately.

Berwick revealed Geisser’s promotion in an internal note to staff (you can read it in full below the story). In her new role, Geisser is responsible for internal and external communications, developing and executing publicity campaigns, talent management and corporate communications for the brands including E!’s international networks. She continues to report to Berwick.

Geisser has been with NBCUniversal since 2011, starting as SVP Communnications for Bravo. During that time, she led and managed the program publicity plans for some of the network’s most successful series and franchises including The Real Housewives, Million Dollar Listing, Top Chef and Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. She added Oxygen to her responsibilities in 2013, following with oversight for Universal Kids the following year, and most recently E!.

Bremner now adds Universal Kids to her oversight, along with Bravo and Oxygen. Over the past eight years, Bremner has managed the West Coast Communications team and now expands her role to also include management of the East Coast team. Her executive oversight includes program publicity campaigns, TCA, BravoCon, Award submissions, Emmy events as well as working closely with development, production, program strategy and marketing.

As VP, Communications, Lifestyle Networks, Nietsch will lead corporate communication strategies for the four Lifestyle brands (Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Universal Kids). During her 12 years at NBCUniversal, Nietsch’s experience has ranged from handling publicity for The Real Housewives and Below Deck franchises to Murder For Hire and The Disappearance of… to Bravo and Oxygen’s digital initiatives.

In McCormick’s expanded role, he will now oversee the E! Communications staff along with the day-to-day activities, publicity campaigns and brand messaging. For the last three years, McCormick has overseen campaign strategies for the E! People’s Choice Awards, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Botched, Live from the Red Carpet, as well as the network’s daytime news expansion of E! News and Pop Of The Morning.

Berwick’s internal note to staff below:

I am very happy to announce that Jennifer Geisser is promoted to Executive Vice President Communications and Talent Relations for the Lifestyle group (Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Universal Kids and Hayu), effective immediately. In this role, she is responsible for internal and external communications, developing and executing publicity campaigns, talent management and corporate communications for the brands including E!’s international networks, and continues to report to me. She is the principal press spokesperson for the Lifestyle Group and works closely with Ad Sales, Distribution, Digital, Marketing, Production and Research on strategy and brand messaging.

Jenn joined NBC Universal in 2011 as Senior Vice President, Communications for Bravo where she led and managed the program publicity plans for some of the network’s most successful series and franchises including “The Real Housewives,” “Million Dollar Listing,” “Top Chef” and “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen”. She added Oxygen to her responsibilities in 2013 and was part of the team that successfully rebranded the network to all true crime in 2017. The following year, she added Universal Kids to her oversight and most recently added E! to her purview.

Prior to NBCUniversal, Jenn held leadership positions in Communications at Hallmark Channel, Court TV ( tru TV), AMC Networks/WE tv. She began her career at CBS and Dan Klores Communications.

Jenn sits on the executive board of NephCure Kidney International, the only organization dedicated to raising awareness and finding a cure for two chronic Kidney diseases as well as helping coordinate the last 16 Countdown To A Cure galas in NYC.