NBCUniversal International Studios Strikes First-Look Deal With Short-Form & Audio Content Company StoryHunter

EXCLUSIVE: NBCUniversal International Studios has struck a first-look deal with fledgling short form video and audio content company StoryHunter.

The global division of the Hollywood studio has signed a multi-year deal with the company, which was set up by former Fremantle and Sony Pictures exec Kirsty Hunter.

The move will see StoryHunter develop scripted and non-scripted content based on original IP.

It will also work with NBCU’s production companies including Carnival, Heyday Television, Monkey and Working Title Television to support the off-television exploitation of their shows including podcasts and social media activity.

Hunter, who was previously group head of social media content and production at Fremantle, has worked on shows including The X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent, Made in Chelsea, Grand Designs, Downton Abbey, Sherlock and American Gods. Before joining Fremantle, she was head of international creative development, digital at Sony Pictures Television and spent over eight years as head of interactive at All3Media’s head of interactive.

Hunter said, “We are incredibly excited about working with Jeff Wachtel and the team at NBCUniversal International Studios. We could not have found a better home to originate new ideas, collaborate on world class content and work with fantastic producers across so many genres.”

Jeff Wachtel, President, NBCUniversal International Studios added, “Kirsty is a dynamo who has her finger on the pulse of the increasingly important digital side of our business. Her company offers us a treasure trove of new voices and ideas to create new shows and enhance our new launches.”