Comcast NBCUniversal Forms Global Accelerator For Sports Tech Startups

Comcast NBCUniversal has announced plans to launch SportsTech, a global accelerator for sports technology startups, this summer.

SportsTech will unite three of the company’s sports brands — NBC Sports, Sky Sports and Golf Channel — with NASCAR, U.S. Ski & Snowboard and USA Swimming. Venture capital division Comcast Ventures will also participate in the accelerator, which is the third created by Comcast NBCU in the past three years.

Each participating entity will serve on an advisory committee steering the priorities of SportsTech, which will be based in Atlanta at The Battery/SunTrust Park, headquarters of Comcast Cable’s Central Division. Startups will gain access to industry relationships, mentorship and partnership opportunities.

Beginning in August 2020, SportsTech will offer a three-month program for as many as 10 startups. Initial focus areas will include media and entertainment; fan and player engagement; athlete and player performance; team and coach success; venue and event innovation; fantasy sports and sports wagering; esports; and the business of sports.

“We are delighted to introduce SportsTech to our suite of accelerators to help founders build sports technology and products, refine their business models, tell their stories, and benefit from the unique assets and talent of Comcast NBCUniversal,” said Sam Schwartz, Chief Business Development Officer, Comcast Cable. “Comcast NBCUniversal has some of the most prominent sports brands and we are excited to partner with founders through SportsTech.”

“The demand for sports technology across the globe has never been greater, yet most sports startups don’t have access to the resources they need to succeed nor an ability to develop relationships with the right people inside the industry,” said Jenna Kurath, VP of Startup Partner Development, Comcast Cable. “SportsTech will provide the curriculum and platform for founders to develop their ideas while obtaining mentorship from leaders in multiple sports, enabling them to further deploy their technologies to dramatically improve sports experiences for athletes and audiences alike.”