NBC is expected to finish its investigation into Gabrielle Union’s firing on America’s Got Talent by the end of the month and network boss Paul Telegdy said it would put new practices in place “if necessary”.

This comes after Union departed the long-running entertainment format in controversial fashion. She is thought to have voiced concerns about a “toxic” culture on the show.

NBC Entertainment Chairman Telegdy, speaking at the Winter TCA press tour, said that a report is set to be delivered in the next couple of weeks. He declined to go into detail as the company is still in the middle of the investigation, which is being handled by legal representatives, but admitted it was taking the issue “very seriously”.

“We proudly embrace the notion that we could be a better workplace,” he said. “We’ll put new practices in place if necessary. We want to always go after the truth, that’s our culture here.”

The Being Mary Jane actor left the show, which she appeared on season 14, at the end of last year. SAG-AFTRA is separately investigating the issue and at the time said it takes “issues of workplace health and safety very seriously”. At the time, NBC said it was “committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees”.

Union is not expected to return to the Fremantle-produced show, but Telegdy declined to speak further on the matter.