NBC is to launch Jimmy Fallon’s comedy variety series That’s My Jam after this summer’s Olympic Games.

The network is gearing up to the launch, which is based on the celebrity-fueled musical segments from The Tonight Show after the Tokyo Olympics, which runs from July 24 to August 9.

NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy revealed the scheduling during his exec session at the Winter TCA press tour. “If you love music, you love dance and you love pop culture… [Jimmy’s] turned it into a primetime spectacular for him and some of his closest friends, and so we’re really, really excited.”

It marks Fallon’s first venture into primetime. Based on the Wheel of Musical Impressions segment from The Tonight Show, it was brought to Universal Television Alternative Studio by Fallon, longtime Tonight Show producer Jim Juvonen and writer Josh Knapp.

Telegdy was optimistic that it would succeed but admitted that the network had turned down other Fallon-related spin-offs in the past, including Lip Sync Battle, which initially aired as a segment on the late-night talkshow and is recently aired its fifth season on Paramount Network.

Jeff Apploff will serve as showrunner on the ten-part series, which will feature a carousel of classic and new music-based games, featuring a new group of celebrities each week.

The series was originally ordered in May with Fallon saying that he “loves playing these games on the show, and it’ll be fun to see it taken to the next level”.