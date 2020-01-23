Comcast To Launch NBC Sky World News Over The Summer

Comcast is planning to tap into the news resources at NBC and its British pay-TV broadcaster Sky to launch an international television news channel that will compete with CNN International and BBC World News.

NBC Sky World News will go live over the summer and NBC News chairman Andy Lack told the Financial Times that it will recruit a dedicated team of 100-200 staff, as well as drawing on the output of the 3,500 employees who currently work at NBC and Sky News.

The channel will be overseen by Deborah Turness, president of NBC News International and the former editor of ITV News in the UK. It will be based at Sky’s Osterley campus in west London, according to the FT. Few details were given by Lack and Turness about the business plan, editorial strategy and how the channel will grow its international reach.

NBC Sky World News is another sign that Comcast and Sky are flexing their combined muscle following Comcast’s $30B takeover in 2018. In December, Sky announced plans to develop a major new UK studio for TV and film productions at Elstree with the support of its parent company.