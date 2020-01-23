NBC Picks Up Drama Pilots ‘At That Age’ & ‘Echo’

NBC has ordered two more drama pilots: At That Age from writer Carla Banks-Waddles (Good Girls), Night School and Girls Trip director Malcolm D. Lee and his Blackmaled Productions and Debra Martin Chase; and Echo, from writer JJ Bailey and Davis Entertainment. Universal TV is the studio for both.

This marks the second pilot order for Lee at NBC this season; he also is executive producing and set to direct comedy Night School, based on the Universal movie.

Written by Banks-Waddles, At That Age is an exploration of an African-American family’s legacy. After the Cooper family’s golden child suffers a catastrophic event, seven family members face a foundational shift, make life-altering decisions and deal with deep secrets coming to light.

Banks-Waddles executive produces with Lee via his Blackmaled Productions, and Chase as part of her deal with Universal TV.

Written by Bailey, Echo is a high-concept, genre procedural revolving around a team of investigators who solve the highest-profile crimes by sending our heroes into the past … in the body of the victim. They assume the victim’s identity and must race against time to prevent the crime before it happens.

Bailey executive produces with Davis Entertainment’s John Davis and John Fox.

High-concept/genre drama scripts have been hot at NBC this pilot season, with three of the four hourlong pilots picked up so far — Echo, Debris and La Brea — in that arena.

At NBC, Davis Entertainment, in its first year under a Universal TV overall deal, has long-running drama series The Blacklist.

Banks-Waddles is a consulting producer on NBC’s Good Girls. Her writing-producing credits include That’s So Raven, Half & Half, Truth Be Told and One Love.

Chase is a producer on the Harriet Tubman biopic Harriet, starring Cynthia Erivo. Her other producing credits include the ABC pilot Get Christie Love, the Princess Diaries and Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants films, Lifetime TV movie Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B and the Brandy Norwood-starring BET series Zoe Ever After.