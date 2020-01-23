NBC News Teams With Hollywood To Launch Studio For Emerging Platforms

NBC News said Thursday that it’s launching NBC News Studios with initial partners Focus Features, Blumhouse Television, sister-service Peacock and Quibi.

The unit, for documentaries, docuseries, scripted programming and content for emerging platforms, was announced by Noah Oppenheim, president of NBC News, and Liz Cole, president of NBC News Studios and Dateline executive producer.

The new studio will marshal NBC’s international newsgathering capabilities, archives and production facilities for projects with filmmakers and other partners, including its parent company’s upcoming streaming service Peacock.

For Peacock, the studio will produce a limited docuseries on the untold story of one of America’s most notorious serial killers.

Other initial projects include a collaboration with Focus on filmmaker-driven documentaries about pivotal people and events of our time, and working with Blumhouse TV on original scripted shows based on Dateline content.

The studio will also house the partnership with Jeffrey Katzenberg’s mobile service Quibi for daily news shows.