NBC News To Shut Down Peacock Productions

NBC News plans to shutter its non-fiction unit Peacock Productions, which has created series, documentaries and specials for broadcast and cable outlets since its launch in 2007.

The unit created projects such as The Disappearance of Crystal Rogers for Oxygen and a Discovery Channel special about Nik Wallenda’s high-wire crossing of Little River Gorge.

An NBC News spokesperson said that the production unit will be closed effective on March 2.

“NBC News is shifting its documentary strategy to an entirely new model, consistent with industry trends, and unfortunately the existing operation is no longer viable,” the spokesperson said. “We are working with affected employees to help find positions around NBCUniversal.”

The documentary business has shifted significantly since the unit was launched, particularly with the rise of streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon and Hulu. A source said that 32 employees will be affected, between Peacock Productions and MSNBC’s longform unit, as well as a group of freelancers.