NBC has ordered a ten-part factual documentary series from BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the producers of Planet Earth and Blue Planet.

The ten-part series will air in 2024 and will see NBC move into the high-end factual space, competing with the likes of Netflix, Discovery and BBC America. It will air on the back of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The series will explore the the vast landscapes, remote wilderness and mysterious creatures that inhabit North America, Central America and South America.

Paul Telegdy, Chairman, NBC Entertainment announced the project at the Winter TCA Press Tour.

The premium landmark series will cover the largest rainforests, tallest trees, oldest living beings and the most extreme elemental forces of the continent.

The New World is the first NBC commission for BBC Studios since it formed in 2017, and NBC has retained “significant” distribution rights globally and across platforms.

The New World is executive produced by Planet Earth II and Dynasties exec producer Mike Gunton for BBC Studios Natural History Unit, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio.

“The New World is a massive piece of four-quadrant commercial entertainment that has the capacity to capture the curiosity and minds of millions,” said Paul Telegdy, Chairman, NBC Entertainment. “I believe that great storytelling told on a broad scale has the power to produce wide-sweeping cultural change, and this project has all the makings to deliver on that potential.”