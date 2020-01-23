NBC Orders Comedy Pilots From Matt Hubbard, Dan Goor, Lorne Michaels & Seth Meyers

Today is a comedy pilot pickup day at NBC as the network made the bulk of its half-hour orders within the past several hours.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

NBC has given pilot green light to three single-camera projects: Someone Out There, a romantic comedy based on a Spanish format, from Forever creator Matt Hubbard and the writing team of Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan (The Good Place); an untitled ensemble comedy from the Brooklyn Nine-Nine duo of writer-producer Phil Augusta Jackson and co-creator/executive producer Dan Goor; and Crazy For You dating comedy from former Saturday Night Live producer Rachele Lynn, fellow SNL alum Seth Meyers and SNL boss Lorne Michaels. All three are from Universal Studios.

They join two more comedy pilots ordered by NBC earlier today, the multi-camera Jefferies and single-camera American Auto. With the multi-camera Night School ordered to pilot earlier in January, two comedies having straight-to-series orders, untitled LA Mayor and Young Rock, plus The Kenan Show held over from this season, NBC may be pretty much done with its comedy pilot orders for next season. Last year, the network picked up seven half-hour pilots, including a presentation. It already has six pilots and three new comedy series on tap for the 2020-21 season. All are produced by NBC sibling Universal TV.

Written/executive produced by Hubbard and Siegal, Someone Out There is based on the Spanish format Pequeñas Coincidencias created by Javier Veiga. The single-camera romantic comedy is about two set-in-their-ways adults who are challenged by very unexpected strangers to become the best versions of themselves in order to find love and possibly each other.

Dylan Morgan, Emiliano Calemzuk, Gonzalo Sagardia and Veiga also executive produce.

2020 NBC Pilots & Series Orders

The Untitled Jackson & Goor comedy is “about black people, dating and wine.” Jackson is writing with Goor supervising. Both executive produce.

Written by Lynn, Crazy For You is about Daisy who, with her life stalling, re-enters the dating scene only to discover that while she was out of the game, the game sort of, totally, completely changed. Realizing she is a bit rusty at being “normal” and “appealing” on first dates, she’ll need the support of her friends as she strives to succeed while being her true self in today’s quick-to-dismiss dating culture.

The project, from Universal TV, Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions, is executive produced by Michaels, Meyers and Mike Shoemaker. Lynn co-executive produces.

Lynn is a homegrown SNL talent. She started on the late-night show as an assistant and was eventually promoted to digital producer. She went on to become a TV writer with stints on Baskets and Silicon Valley.

Jim Jefferies-Suzanne Martin Comedy, Justin Spitzer’s ‘American Auto’ Get NBC Pilot Orders