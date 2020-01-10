Natalie Ballesteros Joins CBS As Director, Talent & Casting

EXCLUSIVE: Casting director Natalie Ballesteros has joined CBS as Director, Talent and Casting. Based in Los Angeles, Ballesteros will work on casting for CBS Entertainment’s primetime and daytime programming, limited series, alternative programs and specials.

Reporting to Claudia Lyon, EVP, Talent and Casting, Ballesteros is Lyon’s second hire since she was named CBS head of casting in July, joining VP Dana Pine. Lyon has been putting her own stamp on the network’s casting department with staffing changes, which included the departure of three longtime executives in October.

“Natalie’s global background gives her a unique and fresh approach to casting for broadcast television,” said Lyon. “Her impressive portfolio of diverse projects gives her a deep knowledge of established and emerging talent. We’re so excited she’s joined our team.”

Ballesteros has cast both domestic and international TV series, as well as feature films during her career. She’s worked independently and with casting director Carla Hool on a number of notable projects, including the Academy Award-winning animated film Coco for Walt Disney Films/Pixar, Narcos: Mexico for Netflix, East Los High – The Movie for Hulu, and Los Espookys and Icebox, both for HBO. Additionally, she cast the upcoming Narcos vs. Zombies series for Amazon International.