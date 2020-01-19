Another Apple original series has received a second-season renewal ahead of its series debut. Apple TV+ has renewed live-action comedy series Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, from the It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia duo of Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day. The announcement was made during the TCA panel for the show, which premieres globally on February 7.

Apple also officially confirmed that Home After Dark also has been renewed for a second season ahead of its premiere.

Co-created by McElhenney, Day and Megan Ganz, the nine-episode Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game. McElhenney stars as the fictional company’s creative director, Ian Grimm. The ensemble cast also includes Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch and Jessie Ennis.

Like with fellow Apple new comedy series Little America, the entire first season of Mythic Quest will be released on premiere date.

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet is executive produced by McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner; Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel of 3Arts; and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. Hornsby and Ganz also executive produce. The series is produced by the Lionsgate/3 Arts Entertainment venture and Ubisoft.

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet joins a number of other Apple Originals that have been renewed for a second season before their series premiere, including Little America; Home Before Dark, Dickinson, See, Servant, and For All Mankind.