ViacomCBS’s UK Streamer My5 Adds Endemol Shine Food & Crime Channels

Anthony Bourdain
CNN

My5, the UK streaming service operated by ViacomCBS’s Channel 5, has added two new channels from Endemol Shine Group focusing on food and crime.

My5 has launched Masters of Food and Reel Truth Crime, which will be stocked with 60 hours Endemol Shine shows from around the world, with another 20 hours of content being added each month in 2020.

Masters of Food will feature shows such as CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and My Kitchen Rules Australia, while Reel Truth Crime will be home to content like Robert Redford and Alex Gibney’s Death Row Stories.

Ad-funded My5 already hosts six third-party channels, including PBS America and A+E Networks UK’s Blaze, with the Smithsonian Channel on the way.

Oli Thomas, vice president, digital lead at Channel 5, said: “Third-party channels are an important part of the content mix on My5, as they increase the breadth of programming on the platform and provide an additional monetization window for partners.”

