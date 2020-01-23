Kari Lizer Empty-Nester Mom Comedy ‘My Village’ Gets ABC Pilot Order

ABC has given a pilot order to My Village, a multi-camera comedy from The New Adventures of Old Christine creator Kari Lizer, Sony Pictures TV and ABC Studios.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written and executive produced by Lizer, My Village revolves around an empty-nester mom who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.

My Village, which had a production commitment, marked the first sale for Lizer under the significant multi-year overall deal she signed with Sony Pictures TV last year. The pilot will be a co-production of Sony Pictures TV and ABC Studios.

2020 ABC Pilots & Series Orders

In addition to CBS’ New Adventures of Old Christine, which ran for five seasons and earned star Julia Louis-Dreyfus an Emmy, Lizer created and executive produced the CBS comedy series Maggie Winters, toplined by Faith Ford.

She also did a four-year stint on the original Will & Grace. Over the past several years, Lizer wrote a number of broadcast projects that went to pilot, most recently Dream Team at ABC in 2016, which she co-created with Bill Wrubel.



At ABC, My Village joins comedy pilot Prospect.

Katey Sagal To Star In Erin Brockovich-Inspired Drama ‘Rebel’ From Krista Vernoff Picked Up To Pilot By ABC