Oscar Hopeful Live Action Short ‘Little Hands’, Exec Produced By Wim Wenders, Gets Global Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Global streamer MUBI has taken worldwide SVOD rights (excl. Spain) to Little Hands, Rémi Allier’s short film that is in the running for this year’s Live Action Short Film Oscar.

The pic screened at Telluride and also won last year’s César short film award in France. It tells the story of a factory employee who, upon discovering that the management is closing down his workplace, kidnaps the toddler of the director in order to negotiate.

It was produced by Benoît Roland (Wrong Men) and Pauline Seigland and Lionel Massol (Film Grand Huit). Wim Wenders and Dario Suter (DCM) are executive producers.

The deal was struck between François Morisset from Salaud Morisset, a regular distributor of short films, and Kevin Chan from MUBI.

Paris and Berlin based Salaud Morisset has previously worked on Guy Nattiv’s 2019 Live Action Short Oscar-winning film Skin, Ladj Li’s short Les Miserables, and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Nimic.

MUBI is currently steaming the short film version of Les Miserables on its platform and has also previously hosted Peter Strickland’s GUO4, Martin McDonagh’s Six Shooter, and Luca Guadagnino’s The Staggering Girl. The latter plays on the platform from February 15.

Wim Wenders commented, “Little Hands is a short film with a long-lasting effect. It makes you think twice, at least, about what you know about violence and how we look at it. Which makes it a very big small film in my book.”

