HBO’s Casey Bloys On Extending Limited Series ‘Mrs. Fletcher’, ‘Big Little Lies’, ‘True Detective’ & ‘The Night Of’

Limited series used to mean one and done but with the return of a number of previously standalone dramas, there’s always the possibility of more, in success.

HBO’s President of Programming Casey Bloys updated Deadline on his thoughts of a slew of theses “limited” series on a day at TCA when The Night Of star John Turturro and Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman were both asked whether they would return to their hit shows.

Mrs. Fletcher, the six-part series starring Kathryn Hahn and Jackson White that premiered in October, is one of the few limited shows that looks like it might stay that way. The series, which stars Hahn as Eve Fletcher, a mid-40s single mom who works as the executive director of a senior center and drops her only child off at college and returns home to a very empty house, was based on The Leftovers author Tom Perrotta’s bestselling novel.

Bloys told Deadline, “When we did the show, we kind of all landed in the place, this was from Tom, and it lives in his brain more than any other, where we felt the limited series was the right place. As with any of these, if the story presents itself, we’ll be open, but my gut is that the limited series was the right call.”

On Big Little Lies, earlier today, Kidman said that they would love to make a third season of the Monterey-set drama but that the cast is just too busy right now. In Pasadena to promote The Undoing, alongside Hugh Grant, director Susanne Bier and David E. Kelly, who created Big Little Lies, she said, “Everyone’s working. Hopefully we can collide again at one point.”

This was a view echoed by Bloys. “I think the thing with Big Little Lies is you have a group of people who all really love working together but obviously they’re some of the most high-profile people working in entertainment. Reese, Nicole, Zoe, Laura, everybody is so busy. It would be great to get the band back together at some point but right now everybody is so busy and there’s no idea, where we’re all saying ‘that makes perfect sense’. I think it’s more of one of those ‘someday’,” he told Deadline.

Similarly, Turturro was asked whether he would get back into the eczema skin of The Night Of‘s New York City criminal attorney John Stone soon. “We have a couple of ideas but we have to sit down and discuss them, so we’re at that stage so that’s good,” he told Deadline. Co-creator Richard Price was also at TCA to promote Stephen King adaptation The Outsider. “Richard has obviously been busy,” added Bloys.

There was also no update on further iterations of True Detective. The third season of the show, which premiered in January 2019, starred Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff. Bloys previously said that he would wait for an idea from creator Nic Pizzolatto and told Deadline today there was “nothing imminent”. “I think he’s figuring out what he wants to, what the next move for him is,” he said.