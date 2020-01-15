Mrs Brown’s Boys creator Brendan O’Carroll is piloting a new comedy about a group of Irish peacekeepers patrolling the border between Lebanon and Israel.

O’Carroll told Deadline that The Lebanese Outpost was one of a number of projects that he was working on. The pilot comes a year after it emerged that the Irish comedian had begun developing the project for BBC One.

“I’m doing a pilot at the moment of another thing that I’m doing called Lebanese Outpost and there’s a couple of projects that I’m working on. In order to go back and do a [full] series [of Mrs. Brown’s Boys], I’d have to drop those,” he told Deadline at the Winter TCA Press tour.

This comes as the latest Christmas specials of Mrs. Brown’s Boys is heading exclusively to BritBox in the U.S. The two specials, which aired on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day on BBC One in the UK, are to launch on January 28. The shows feature O’Carroll as drag persona Mr Agnes Brown, an old-fashioned woman pushing boundaries. The loud-mouthed Irish matriarch’s favorite pastime is meddling in the lives of her friends and six children.

“The whole idea of the Christmas special was, when I started the contract with BBC I said, ‘I’m only doing three series. End of story. Three series of six.” So, the first series we did six. Then they said, ‘Well the second series we do six and a Christmas special.” So, I said, ‘OK’. Okay.” So, we did six and the Christmas special. And then the third series they said, ‘Six and a Christmas special.” I said, “Well look, why don’t we do two Christmas specials? Because we’re going to be in the studio anyway. Let’s get two of them out.” So, we did the Christmas specials. Now the thing is, you know, our real income comes from touring. In order to keep it in the public conscious, the two Christmas specials really serve that purpose.”