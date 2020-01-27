Motion Picture Sound Editors Elects Mark Lanza As New President

The Motion Picture Sound Editors elected veteran Mark Lanza as its new president for a two-year term. The award-winning supervising sound editor, whose credits include Oliver Stone’s Born on the Fourth of July and JFK, Amazon’s Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams and Showtime’s On Becoming a God in Central Florida, is currently the MPSE’s treasurer after stints as the organization’s secretary and vice president. He succeeds Tom McCarthy who served the past four years.

The group’s board also elected Steve Urban as secretary and Jeremy Gordon as treasurer, joining Bernard Weiser (vice president) and Christopher Reeves (sergeant-at-arms).

“I want to continue to develop ties to other industry organizations,” said Lanza. “MPSE has co-sponsored several events with the Cinema Audio Society and we hope to do more as we share common interests and priorities. I am eager to expand our international membership. Our ranks have been growing, especially in Europe and India. I would also like to improve our outreach by hosting more sound events, and through increased use of streaming and social media.”

Lanza has 31 total MPSE Golden Reel nominations for his work in more than 250 film and TV projects. He won a Golden Reel last year as supervising sound editor, supervising dialogue editor, supervising ADR editor and sound designer for Electric Dreams.

“I am proud of the board’s successes, especially its role in the development of the EIPMA mentoring program and our monthly Sound Advice events,” McCarthy said as part of his outgoing message to members. “Mark Lanza has been an integral member of the MPSE board for many years and will take our organization to new and higher levels. Our current board is extremely strong with many newcomers who are bringing innovative ideas that will make MPSE a bigger and stronger organization.”

The MPSE is a non-profit organization of professional sound and music editors in the entertainment industry. It held its 67th Golden Reel Awards last weekend in Los Angeles.