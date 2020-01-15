Monica Raymund can currently be seen in the Starz crime drama Hightown, but before she was navigating the rocky road to sobriety as Jackie Quinones, she was starring as the fearless paramedic Gabby Dawson, a fan favorite on Chicago Fire. After 6 seasons, she exited the show, but recently returned to NBC’s Chicago-verse for the season 8 midseason finale of Fire this past November. This posed the question: will she return again?

“You never know,” she tells Deadline during TCA. “The door is always open for Dawson to come back.”

She added that she loved being on the show for six seasons and enjoyed what they did with her character. She also admitted that she didn’t expect for the show to have such a rabid fanbase. More than that, she didn’t think there would be so much fandom surrounding Dawson.

Raymund was one of the five original Chicago Fire series regulars whose initial contracts expired after the sixth season and among the three, including Eamonn Walker and David Eigenberg, who had not been approached about signing new deals ahead of time.

During Tuesday’s TCA panel for Hightown, Raymund said that her character in Hightown couldn’t be any more different than Dawson. “She’s trying to fill a hole in her life,” she said. “She’s battling inner demons…it’s a character-driven show that centers around a murder.”

The Cape Cod-set series follows one woman’s journey to sobriety, overshadowed by an unfolding murder investigation. Raymund’s Jackie is a hard-partying National Marine Fisheries Service agent, who has her freewheeling life thrown into disarray when she discovers a body on the beach – another casualty of Cape Cod’s opioid epidemic. To deal with the trauma, Jackie takes the first steps toward sobriety until she becomes convinced it’s up to her to solve the murder.