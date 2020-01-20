Mona Loring To Exit Status PR, Returning to MLC PR; Chris Rossi To Remain Sole Head Of Status

EXCLUSIVE: Status PR partners Mona Loring and Chris Rossi are going their separate ways. Loring and Rossi released a statement Monday that Loring is returning to her original home, MLC PR, which she founded 15 years ago, and Rossi will remain the sole head of Status PR.

Following Loring to MLC will be Matt Yorio and Nilda Carrazana, who will be promoted to vice presidents at the agency, along with clients including Emmy winner Carrie Preston, Garcelle Beauvais, Ryan Guzman, Tricia Helfer, Violett Beane and Lizzy Greene.

Status PR clients include Nickelodeon, Instagram, Nyle DiMarco, Molly McCook and Francis Ngannou, among others.

Their statement follows in full below.

