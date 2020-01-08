Two long-running ABC hit series will be saying their final goodbyes in the next few months. Emmy-winning comedy Modern Family and drama How To Get Away With Murder have set their series finale dates. Modern Family will wrap its eleventh and final season on Wednesday, April 8 at 8 PM; and after six seasons, How To Get Away With Murder will air its series-ender on Thursday, May 14 at 10 PM, following a six-episode farewell event beginning Thursday, April 2. The dates were revealed Wednesday as part of ABC’s TCA Winter Press Tour.

Additionally, Modern Family is offering fans the opportunity to choose their favorite episodes for a special binge night on Wednesday, March 11. The night kicks off at 8 PM with the Modern Family series premiere, followed by five additional fan-chosen episodes. Fans can vote for their favorite episodes beginning Monday, Feb. 3, via a daily Twitter poll from the show’s Twitter handle and ending Friday, Feb. 7. Each day will feature a different selection of episodes from which fans can choose.

Modern Family received five consecutive Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series during its run, tying the Emmy Award record previously set by Frasier.

The series is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television in association with Steven Levitan Prods and Picador Productions. Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd are co-creators/executive producers. Danny Zuker, Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, Abraham Higginbotham, Jeffrey Richman and Jeff Morton also serve as executive producers.

During How To Get Away With Murder’s run, star Viola Davis earned the 2015 Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, becoming the first woman of color to win an Emmy Award in the category. Davis also has been honored with two SAG Awards, a People’s Choice Award and an NAACP Image Award for her portrayal of Annalise Keating.

The series has been praised for its on-screen inclusivity, with storylines exploring racial dynamics, LGBTQ representation, gender inequality and sex positivity. Over the course of the first five seasons, the series has been awarded numerous accolades including an American Film Institute Award for Television Program of the Year, a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Drama Series and an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Drama Series.

The series also stars Billy Brown, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry, Charlie Weber, Liza Weil, Conrad Ricamora, Rome Flynn and Amirah Vann.

Shondaland’s How to Get Away with Murder is created and executive produced by Pete Nowalk Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Stephen Cragg also serve as executive producers. The show is produced by ABC Studios, a division of Disney Television Studios, which is a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century Fox Television, ABC Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios.