‘The First Purge’ Actor Mo McRae To Direct ‘A Lot Of Nothing’ Dark Comedy With David Oyelowo Attached As Exec Producer

EXCLUSIVE: Mo McRae has set his feature directorial debut with A Lot Of Nothing, a darkly comedic thriller he co-wrote with Sarah Kelly Kaplan. Golden Globe-nominated actor David Oyelowo will serve as an executive producer for the project, which is being produced by McRae, Inny Clemons, Anonymous Content, Mansa Productions founder Kellon Akeem, and Jason Tamasco of Bad Idea.

Slated to begin shooting this spring, the pic follows a couple living in a Los Angeles suburb who is compelled to take dangerous actions when they discover their next-door neighbor is the police officer that just murdered an unarmed motorist

“I feel incredibly honored to be telling this story with such a phenomenal group of artists,” said McRae. “The themes and dynamics in this film have been in my heart and on my mind for many years. I’m extremely excited to embark on this journey and share something electric and timely.”

“As well as being a great actor, Mo McRae is a consummate storyteller. His transition to directing is something I am elated about because of what I know he has to share. I look forward to supporting him and watching his voice take flight,” said Oyelowo.

Mansa’s Yandy Smith, Kim Hodgert and Nina Soriano of Anonymous Content, Zak Kristofek of Bad Idea, and Ethan Lazar are also exec producers.

McRae, whose credits include the Reese Witherspoon-starrer Wild, Den Of Thieves, The First Purge, This is Us, and Big Little Lies, is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Paul Hastings.