Mira Sorvino Rips “Predators” Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, R. Kelly At Women’s March LA

Thousands of concerned women, men, celebrities and politicians crowded into downtown Los Angeles Saturday for the fourth annual Women’s March.

With musical performances and speeches to fill the day, attendees listened to one speaker after another demand change, and call on the nation’s next president to make women’s issues a priority.

Among the speakers were Oscar winners Mira Sorvino and Marlee Matlin, Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany, and fellow actresses Rosanna Arquette, Yvette Nicole Brown, Michelle Rodriguez, Raven-Symoné, and Joely Fisher.

Sorvino, one of Harvey Weinstein’s many accusers, praised women for speaking out against sexual abuse.

“Predators who previously enjoyed immunity and the ability to hurt and destroy all people’s opportunities to work in safe and fair environments are historically being brought to justice,” Sorvino said. “Because of the bravery of hundreds of women, men and children who told the truth, the Harvey Weinsteins, Jeffrey Epsteins, Bill Cosbys, and R. Kellys are finally realizing that we as a society have stopped tolerating their predation, no matter their popularity.”

Matlin denounced President Donald Trump’s policies.

“Are you ready for four more years of racism and bigotry? No! Are you ready for four more years of environmental destruction and deregulation? No! Are you ready for four more years of children in cages? No!” Matlin said through an interpreter as she used sign language.

The Parent Trap actress Lisa Ann Walter warned attendees, “Do not vote against your own interests!”

The actresses were joined by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Democratic Congresswomen Maxine Waters and Karen Bass, attorney Gloria Allred, and transgender activist Caitlyn Jenner.

Jenner told the crowd it was her first women’s march, and called for greater emphasis on transgender rights.

“Together as women, trans women and cis women, we have the power to influence our communities, our families, our friends, and colleagues, and turn this country around,” she said.

Musical performers at the gathering included Grammy-winning singer Seal, American Idol champ Jordin Sparks, The Real co-host Adrienne Bailon, and Black-ish star Jenifer Lewis.

Similar marches were held across the country today in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Las Vegas, Nevada; Washington, DC; New York City; San Jose, California, and other cities. The gatherings have taken place each January since 2017, when Trump took office.

City News Service contributed to this report.