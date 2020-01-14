Mike “The Miz” Mizanin To Cohost USA Network’s Water Challenge Competition ‘Cannonball’

WWE star Mike “The Miz” Mizanin will cohost USA Network’s water obstacle competition Cannonball, the network announced today. Joining him in hosting duties will be Rocsi Diaz (106 & Park, Entertainment Tonight).

Stand-up comic Simon Gibson will be a sideline reporter.

The 10-episode Cannonball premieres on USA this summer, with contestants competing in challenges like sliding off a 100-foot waterslide and rocketing off one of the world’s fastest drop towers. Winner of the water obstacles gets a $10K cash prize.

Mizanin also stars in USA’s reality show Miz and Mrs. He got his start on MTV’s The Real World: Back to New York before making his WWE debut in 2006, going on to star in WWE Studios films including The Marine franchise and Santa’s Little Helper.

Cannonball is produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment, based on the original format by ITV Studios Netherlands Content B.V. and licensed by ITV Studios. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as executive producer along with Shye Sutherland, Keith Geller, Bernie Schaeffer, Stijn Bakkers and Kevin Wehrenberg.