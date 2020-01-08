Some midseason scheduling changes were revealed today as part of ABC’s TCA Winter Press Tour. Shark Tank, which currently airs at 9 PM on Sundays is returning to its Friday time slot at 8 PM on February 28, the spot currently held by American Housewife, which is moving to ABC’s Wednesday comedy block beginning April 15 at 9 PM. It will take over the slot held by Modern Family, which will have wrapped its 11th and final season the week before. American Housewife will air at 9:30 PM EDT starting March 18, taking over Single Parents slot temporarily before moving to 9 PM EDT on April 15, when Single Parents returns.

Additionally, ABC has set Monday, April 6 at 10 PM for the premiere of The Baker and The Beauty, based on the hit Israeli format. Starring Victor Rasuk and Nathalie Kelley in the title roles, the storyline follows the impossible Miami love story between a simple baker (Rasuk) and an international superstar, Noa Hollander (Kelley). The Notting Hill-esque Baker and the Beauty hails from The Brave creator Dean Georgaris, David Frankel, Keshet Studios, Universal TV and ABC Studios.

The series is produced by Universal Television and ABC Studios in association with Keshet Studios. Georgaris is the writer/executive producer and showrunner. Frankel executive produces and directed the pilot and episode two. Becky Hartman Edwards executive produced the pilot and second episode. Keshet’s Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan are executive producers, along with Assi Azar. Jim Chory and Steve Pearlman also serve as executive producers.