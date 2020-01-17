EXCLUSIVE: Crazy Rich Asians star Michelle Yeoh has been tapped to narrate Nat Geo’s upcoming natural history special The Hidden Kingdoms of China. The two-part special premieres Saturday, February 22 from 9-11 PM ET on National Geographic. You can watch an exclusive clip with Yeoh’s narration below. Her casting was announced Friday as part of Nat Geo’s presentation at the TCA Winter Press Tour.

National Geographic

China is the world’s most populated country with more than 1.4 billion people inhabiting its vast and extreme wild lands alongside creatures seen nowhere else in the world. Using high-specification drones, camera traps and the latest 4K camera technology, the special introduces viewers to the real-life drama surrounding the snub-nosed monkey, Tibetan fox, snow leopard and a kaleidoscope of jungle creatures and reveals never-before-see behavior from the nation’s most iconic animal – the giant panda.

Yeoh can currently be seen as Captain Philippa Gregory in CBS All Access’ series Star Trek: Discovery, and a spinoff centering on Yeoh’s character is currently in development at the streaming service.

The Hidden Kingdoms of China is produced by Brian Leith Productions in association with CWCA and BiliBili.