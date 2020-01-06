Michelle Williams Advocates For Abortion Rights And Urges Women To Vote In Golden Globes Speech

Michelle Williams used her time onstage at the Golden Globes on Sunday night to advocate for a woman’s right to choose.

The Fosse/Verdon star devoted her speech to the necessity of preserving a woman’s right to choose, after picking up the Best Actress in a Limited series award.

“I’m grateful for the acknowledgment of the choices I’m made, and I’m also grateful to have lived at a moment in our society where choice exists, because, as women and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice,” Williams said.

“Now, I know my choices might look different than yours, but thank God, or whomever you pray to, that we live in a country founded on the principle that I am free to live by my faith and you are free to live by yours,” she continued. “So, women, 18 to 118, when it is time to vote, please do so in your own self interest. It’s what men have been doing for years.

Williams has been on a winning streak after picking up an Emmy in September for her role as Gwen Verdon in the FX limited series. This was her second career Golden Globe, after winning in 2012 for her role in My Week with Marilyn.

Here are her backstage comments: