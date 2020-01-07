Michelle Obama & ATTN: Team On IGTV Series ‘A Year Of Firsts’

Michelle Obama and her initiative Reach Higher have teamed with ATTN: on A Year of Firsts, a new IGTV series that aims to empower and inspire first-year college students across the country.

The first episode in the six-episode series will premiere mid-January on IGTV; the series will wrap in June.

Each episode will highlight the journey and personal stories of students as they take on their freshman year of higher education, providing a platform for students to discuss their challenges, provide helpful insights and moments of success.

“As a first-generation college student myself, I know how intimidating it can be to take that leap and pursue your educational dreams,” said Mrs. Obama. “That’s why I’m so proud of these students. By sharing their stories, they’re helping others see that the ups and downs of the first year of college are something everyone goes through—and they’re creating a supportive community for others facing similar challenges.”

A Year of Firsts is produced by ATTN:, in partnership with Reach Higher, the organization founded by Mrs. Obama during her time at the White House to inspire and support students to pursue higher education.

“As Mrs. Obama highlights in each episode, there are many hidden challenges to making it through college,” said ATTN: co-founder, Matthew Segal. “This series will meet many students where they live—on Instagram—and share candid perspectives about how to overcome barriers. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Mrs. Obama and Reach Higher to engage and inspire students to invest in themselves through higher education.”