Broadway’s Michael Jackson Musical Sets Additional Cast, Still Looking For 10-Year-Old Michael

Broadway’s upcoming Michael Jackson musical MJ has announced additional casting, with Grammy nominee Quentin Earl Darrington, Hamilton‘s Raymond Baynard and The Bridges of Madison County‘s Whitney Bashor among those who’ll join the previously announced Ephraim Sykes in the bio-musical opening this summer.

The casting was announced today by Lia Vollack Productions and The Michael Jackson Estate. Preview performances begin Monday, July 6, at the Neil Simon Theatre, with opening night set for Thursday, August 13.

Quentin Earl Darrington Courtesy Production

In addition to Darrington (Grammy-nominated for Once On This Island), Bashor and Baynard, MJ‘s newly announced cast includes Gabriel Ruiz, Antoine L. Smith, Joey Sorge, Darius Barnes, Coral Dolphin, John Edwards, Ayana George, Kali May Grinder, Apollo Levine, Ryan VanDenBoom, Lamont Walker II, Naomi C. Walley and Zelig Williams.

Roles for the actors have not yet been disclosed.

Sykes, currently starring as David Ruffin in Broadway’s Temptations musical Ain’t Too Proud, will play Jackson.

The production will hold nationwide multi-city auditions for young performers to play Jackson at age 10. Multiple young actors will be hired to play and understudy the singing-and-dancing role. Auditions over the next month will take place in Washington, D.C., Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta, New York City, and Los Angeles. Video submissions will also be accepted.

MJ will feature a book by Lynn Nottage and a score of some of Jackson songs. Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.