Michael Jackson Estate & BMI Extend Rights Deal For King Of Pop’s Catalog

Don’t stop til you get enough. BMI and the Michael Jackson estate have extended their long-term deal for rights to the King of Pop’s catalog.

This deal continues the relationship between Jackson and the performance rights group that began in 1979. The estate and BMI most recently renewed the deal in 2014.

“Michael first signed with BMI in the nascent stage of his solo career, and BMI has never wavered in its commitment to his extraordinary talent,” said John Branca and John McClain, co-executors of the Jackson estate. “This is a significant agreement, commensurate with the robust growth of interest in his music and his enduring contribution to the culture.”

Added BMI President and CEO Mike O’Neill: “The influence of Michael Jackson’s revolutionary music is undeniable. We are extremely pleased that his estate continues to entrust BMI to represent his extraordinary catalog.”

Jackson, who died in June 2009, is among the world’s most popular entertainers of all time. After launching his singer careers with four consecutive U.S. No. 1 singles with the Jackson 5 in the early 1970s, he racked up 13 chart-topping hits as a solo artist including five straight in 1987-88. His 1982 disc Thriller remains by far the best-selling album of all time worldwide.

It’s already been a busy new year on the Michael Jackson front. Today’s news comes a couple of weeks after a California appeals court reinstated lawsuits filed by two men at the center of the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, who accused Jackson of sexual assault when they were minors. Days later, the Broadway-bound jukebox musical MJ continued to prep for its summer premiere.