Siobhan Bachman Joins Michael Eisner’s Tornante As Head of Development

Michael Eisner’s the Tornante Company has brought Siobhan Bachman aboard as Head of Development. The veteran TV exec will develop, pitch and produce new projects across all platforms with a focus on expanding the BoJack Horseman producer’s existing work in live-action programming.

Bachman has nearly two decades of experience in the industry, having worked across film and television in the U.S. and U.K. at ABC Studios, BBC, Channel 4, Sky1 and more. She most recently was SVP Film and Television at Archie Studios, where she developed television and film projects out of the extensive Archie IP library and created a slate of original shows.

She will report to Tornante Television President Noel Bright.

“With the success of BoJack Horseman on Netflix, Undone on Amazon and NOS4A2 on AMC, Michael Eisner’s Tornante company has established itself as a premier independent studio,” Bachman said, “and I am looking forward to working with writers, directors and innovative storytellers to grow the business even more.”

Tornante also produced Netflix’s Tuca & Bertie, which won an Annie Award for writing last week.

Said Eisner: “We’ve had an incredible year filled with new series and critical acclaim,” Eisner said. “I’m excited for what’s to come and looking forward to working with Siobhan on our next slate of groundbreaking, genre-defining shows. As we set out to widen our slate of content, Siobhan’s extremely impressive track record working on great projects and with established and emerging talent will be invaluable.”