While many of the new shows coming through TCA are tackling the nation’s divisive, divided vibe, Michael Chiklis says his upcoming Paramount Network border-action-drama Coyote “isn’t about this side or that side, it’s about people.”

While he’s typically played the might makes right crusader on such series as FX’s The Shield which landed him an Emmy and Golden Globe win, in Coyote Chiklis plays Ben Clemens a former border patrol agent whose balance of right and wrong gets shaken up. After being policing the border for 32 years, Ben, is forced to work with the very people he spent his career trying to keep out of America.

“To play someone whose point of view is galvanized, who looked through a certain prism, and to be thrusted into a complete different set of circumstances; to have his preconceived notions of the world broken down, fascinated me,” said Chiklis.

“There’s something to be said about accomplished people really learning and growing when they come out of their comfort zone,” said Chiklis about his character.

Breaking down season one further, EP, showrunner and scribe David Graziano says that Ben “gets embroiled in a very human drama that’s about a young girl who is looking for a better life…she prevails upon him and he makes the choice to help her cross the border which has its ramifications, a ripple effect for them (all the characters).”.

Coyote will premiere some time this summer on Paramount Network. The series is currently shooting in northern Baja, Mexico. Chiklis is also an EP on the series with Michelle MacLaren, who is also the director of the pilot.