Michael Bloomberg’s Campaign Unveils Super Bowl Ad Focusing On Gun Violence

The presidential campaign of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg unveiled its 60-second, $10-million-plus Super Bowl ad on Thursday, a spot that focuses on gun violence.

The ad, called “George,” debuted on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, and features Calandrian Simpson Kemp, whose 20-year-old son was shot in Texas in 2013. The campaign said that the spot “highlights the urgent need to prevent gun violence in America and why Mike is the candidate to get it done.”

“When I heard Mike was stepping into the ring, I thought, ‘Now we have a dog in the fight.’ I know Mike is not afraid of the gun lobby,” Kemp said.

One of Bloomberg’s signature issues is gun reform, as he founded the group Everytown for Gun Safety and has backed candidates who pledge to support a series of measures including expanded background checks.

The Trump campaign also has purchased 60 seconds of time during Sunday’s game, which will air on Fox. Ad rates for the event – which typically draws the largest viewership of the year – are reportedly going for $5.5 million and $5.6 million.

Bloomberg is in Washington, DC, on Thursday, where he is expected to appear with Mayor Muriel Bowser, who announced that she is endorsing his campaign.