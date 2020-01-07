Michael Bloomberg To Guest On Live, Post-Debate ‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Michael Bloomberg will not qualify for the next Democratic presidential debate on Jan. 14, but he will be a visible presence later in the evening: he’s booked for an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The Late Show will broadcast live after the debate that night, albeit it will be delayed on the West Coast. CNN is telecasting the debate from Des Moines, with the Des Moines Register as a co-sponsor.

Bloomberg is self-financing his campaign, meaning that he can’t meet one of the Democratic National Committee’s debate qualification requirements, that candidates reach a minimum number of donors. But he’s tried to make up for his absence from the debate stage with an advertising blitz in which he has reportedly spent more than $100 million.

That expenditure will likely increase substantially as Bloomberg’s campaign has secured a 60-second spot during the Super Bowl on Feb. 2. according to The New York Times, a whopping ad buy that could cost an estimated $10 million. That is out of reach of most presidential campaigns, but Bloomberg has shown a willingness to use his vast personal fortune on a presidential bid. The ad spot reportedly will be aimed at Donald Trump, rather than a biographical ad, and will counter plans by the Trump campaign to also purchase a 60-second spot, according to Politico.