Michael Bloomberg To Headline Beverly Hills Fundraiser For The DNC

Michael Bloomberg will be in Los Angeles on Friday with a schedule that includes a fundraising event for the Democratic National Committee.

Although Bloomberg is self financing his presidential campaign, his campaign still has been reaching out to key donors and fundraisers in Hollywood and Los Angeles.

The event on Friday will be held at the Beverly Hills home of Lynda and Stewart Resnick, the billionaire owners of the Wonderful Co., which includes brands such as Fiji Water, POM Wonderful and Teleflora. The Resnicks are longtime donors and fundraisers for Democrats.

Tickets to the event are priced at $10,000 per person, or $35,500 per person for those who want to be listed as co-host, according to an invite obtained by Deadline. The event will include a reception and dinner.

Bloomberg already has spent more than $200 million on advertising, according to The New York Times. In an interview with the Times, he did not rule out spending $1 billion of his own money to defeat Donald Trump even if he fails to win the Democratic nomination.

Bloomberg’s campaign is purchasing a minute-long commercial to air during the Super Bowl. That spot is valued at $10 million, given the rates that Fox is charging for commercial time, and is being countered by a similar ad outlay by the Trump campaign.