MGM’s Orion Television Expands Scripted Development Team With Three Executive Hires

MGM Television, headed by Worldwide Chairman Mark Burnett, is making a push in scripted programming across all platforms and bolstering its development team with three key executive hires. Bradley Gardner has been named SVP of Orion Television, focusing on comedy and drama; Christopher Goble has been tapped as VP, Orion Television and will focus on the horror/sci-fi genres. Additionally, Jina Jones will serve as Head of Studio Development for MGM’s partnership with Brat TV, developing scripted content for YA audiences. The announcement was made Friday by MGM’s President of Unscripted & Alternative Television and Orion Television, Barry Poznick, to whom all will report.

“We are hitting the ground running, bringing audiences the buzz-worthy, pop-culture content they love to binge… on budgets that the buyers can enjoy,” said Poznick. “Bradley, Christopher and Jina have great instincts, impressive track records, and are trusted partners in the creative community. We are lucky to have them join our team as we usher in the new era of Orion Television.”

Gardner joins MGM from Paramount Network and TV Land, where he served as SVP of development and original programming. During his tenure, Gardner oversaw the breakout hit Younger, along with the rest of the comedy and drama slates that included Heathers, Paradise Lost and Yellowstone. Gardner, who joined TV Land in 2011, produced the network’s hit first original series, Hot in Cleveland. Prior to joining TV Land, Gardner served as a development executive and producer for Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s production company, Hazy Mills.

Goble was most recently SVP of Television at Automatik Entertainment, where he oversaw Freeform’s Beyond and served as an executive on Jigsaw (Netflix), Red Earth (Amazon), Revenger (Showtime) and On A Sunbeam (Hulu), among others.

Jones, who will work under both Poznick and Rob Fishman, co-founder of Brat, was previously VP, Scripted (development and current) at Awesomeness. In that role she served as an EP on the Daytime Emmy-winning series Zac & Mia, as well as T@GGED, Love Daily and the WGA Award-winning digital series, The Commute.

MGM Television’s current scripted projects include Fargo (FX), Vikings (History), The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), Get Shorty (Epix) and Condor (AT&T Audience Network).