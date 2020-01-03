MGM Film Boss Jonathan Glickman Exiting; Mike De Luca To Become Chairman Of Film Group

BREAKING: We’ve confirmed that MGM Motion Picture Group president Jonathan Glickman is stepping down and transitioning to the role of being a producer for the studio.

Former New Line-DreamWorks-Sony exec and Fifty Shades of Grey franchise producer Michael De Luca will imminently be named to essentially the job that Gary Barber had, sources said. Sources said that De Luca will take a post as chairman of the MGM Film Group, putting him on equal footing with MGM Worldwide Television Group chairman Mark Burnett. The changeover should happen in March, but possibly sooner.

Glickman has headed MGM’s film development, production and co-financing arrangements, as well as their live stage productions. He’s been at the studio since 2011 when he arrived to MGM with Gary Barber and Roger Birnbaum from Spyglass Entertainment. Following Barber being ousted as MGM CEO in 2018, Glickman has been leading the studio. Glickman’s current contract, renewed in 2016, expires in February 2020.

Glickman has been very involved with the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die, which is in the middle of post production and opens Easter weekend on April 10 (Universal is handling overseas). Glickman will see through that film for producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson. Glickman’s tenure includes the release of the last two Bond blockbusters, the Sam Mendes-directed Skyfall and Spectre.

As often seems to be the case, Glickman steps out at a time when MGM is poised to have its best film year in eons. A new version of the Creed franchise is rounding into shape with prospects looking good that its star, Michael B. Jordon might direct it. After turning out a hit with the animated The Addams Family, which grossed $97.1M at the domestic B.O., $197M worldwide, a sequel is set for an October 22, 2021 release. Another film on the slate that could be a hit is Bill and Ted Face the Music (August 21), which brings back the venerable stoners. Upcoming is the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect (October 9).

Sources said Glickman will move into a non exclusive film producing deal at MGM and be assigned projects. One he might come attached to is the Aretha Franklin project after tying down the exclusive music rights to key tunes in the movie including Respect and Natural Woman. There is every reason to imagine Glickman will be useful to De Luca as a producer. Their relationship goes back to when Glickman produced the Rush Hour movies at New Line, where De Luca was the key exec on the franchise.

This move looks like it was heavily influenced by Burnett, the chairman of MGM Worldwide Television Group who is a key mover for the board headed by Kevin Ulrich, the CEO of Anchorage Capital who was instrumental in ousting Barber when the top exec wanted to sell MGM. Burnett is best known for Survivor, and Glickman qualifies as the definition of that. He worked for Barber and Roger Birnbaum at Spyglass when that duo took the reins of MGM after the exit of Mary Parent, as the company was preparing to move out of Chapter 11. MGM came back as a production entity with no distribution.

That changed during Glickman’s run, when MGM last February formed United Artists Releasing, a joint marketing and distribution venture with Annapurna Pictures, which wasn’t making enough pictures to justify a whole releasing operation. The joint venture pooled the distribution resources of Annapurna, MGM and Orion into a cohesive apparatus to release titles from all three studios, supplemented by select third-party films. This was in effort to compete with the major studios. United Artists Releasing made $280M at the 2019 domestic box office, +45% from the combined MGM and Annapurna total in 2018.

In a personal message to the company, Glickman stated: “It’s been a great honor to have overseen MGM’s film division’s revival over the past eight years. I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to work on movies that I love, with some of the most talented filmmakers in the world, and with colleagues that consistently inspired me. I am extremely enthusiastic about our 2020 slate, I can think of no better way to conclude this studio run than a third Bond film with Michael, Barbara, Daniel, Cary and company on No Time to Die. I’m excited to return full-time to my first professional passion – producing entertaining and compelling films – while continuing to collaborate with the brilliant MGM team.”

