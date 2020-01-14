Mexican Star Vadhir Derbez Joins Guy Pearce In Exorcism Horror ‘The Seventh Day’

EXCLUSIVE: Vadhir Derbez, the Mexican actor whose credits include Netflix series Sense8 and the box office hit How To Be A Latin Lover, will co-star with Guy Pearce in Justin P. Lange’s exorcism horror movie The Seventh Day.

The project is being produced by Fangoria, the horror brand owned by Dallas-based producer Cinestate. Shoot is planned for February in Dallas and New Orleans.

Pitched as “Training Day meets The Exorcist,“ pic follows a renowned exorcist who teams up with a rookie priest for his first day of training. As they plunge deeper into hell on earth, the lines between good and evil blur, and their own demons emerge.

Lange is directing from his own script. His credits include 2018 Tribeca premiere The Dark, which was nominated for a Fangoria Chainsaw Award for Best First Feature in 2019.

Dallas Sonnier (Dragged Across Concrete) and Amanda Presmyk (VFW) are producing for Cinestate and Fangoria. Kimberly Hwang (Lucky) and Chelsea Davenport are also producing.

Voltage boarded international sales on the project ahead of last year’s AFM. Cinestate retains domestic rights.

Voltage Pictures CEO Nicolas Chartier and President and COO Jonathan Deckter are executive producing, alongside Adam Donaghey, Phil Nobile Jr and Danielle Cox. David Guglielmo is casting.

Derbez is represented by UTA and Larry Robinson at Avatar Entertainment. He has more than 4.2 million followers on Instagram and has been acting in Spanish-language content since he was six.

“Finding someone who can go toe-to-toe with Guy Pearce is no small task, but I’m confident we’ve found our man with Vadhir Derbez,” said director Lange.