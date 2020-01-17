Click to Skip Ad
Meryl Streep To Narrate Animated Earth Day Short Film ‘Here We Are’ For AppleTV+

Courtesy of Apple

Meryl Streep, Chris O’Dowd, Jacob Tremblay and Ruth Negga will voice an exclusive animated Earth Day short film for AppleTV+, Apple said today. Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth will premiere April 17.

The film follows a precocious 7-year-old (Tremblay, of Room fame) who, over the course of Earth Day, learns about the wonders of the planet from his parents (O’Dowd and Negga) — and from a mysterious exhibit at the aptly titled Museum of Everything. Streep narrates the film.

The film is based on author Oliver Jeffers’ 2017 bestseller of the same name. The 36-minute film is written by Philip Hunt (Ah Pook is Here, Lost and Found) and Luke Matheny (God of Love, Ghostwriter), and directed by Hunt.

Here We Are hails from independent animation studio Studio AKA. Executive producers are Sue Goffe (A Morning Stroll, Varmints), Hunt and Jeffers. Alex Somers (How to Train Your Dragon, Captain Fantastic) is the music composer.

