‘Memory’ Thriller Drama Based On Korean Format In Works At Showtime From Michael Saltzman & Kapital

EXCLUSIVE: Showtime has picked up for development Memory, a one-hour drama series from writer Michael Saltzman (The Boys) and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment.

Written by Saltzman, Memory is based on the Korean format from Studio Dragon off a story originally created by Ji-woo Kim and Chang-hong Park. Diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s, a high-profile attorney is forced to confront his past mistakes and perilous future, all while racing against time to uncover a Big Pharma conspiracy that may lead him to a cure that could save his life, his career, and his family.

Saltzman executive produces alongside Kapital’s Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor, Hyun Park from Studio Dragon International, Miky Lee from CJ Entertainment, and Ji-woo Kim. Showtime produces with Kapital.

At Showtime, Kapital has drama series The Chi, which is heading into third season.

“We are grateful to Aaron and Kapital Entertainment for believing in our Korean format Memory. With Michael on board, we are truly excited to see his new take on this important story.” said Hyun Park, CEO of Studio Dragon International, the US wholly owned subsidiary of Korean scripted TV studio Studio Dragon Corp.

CJ Entertainment, which represents the formal alongside Studio Dragon, also is behind HBO’s high-profile Parasite limited series adaptation.

Early in his career, Saltzman worked exclusively in comedy, including stints as showrunner and executive producer on Murphy Brown, The Naked Truth and Baby Bob (which he created). Saltzman moved into drama writing when he joined the staff of Mad Men for seasons 5 & 6 and subsequently staffed on Hell on Wheels, Halt and Catch Fire, and Sneaky Pete. Saltzman is currently Co-Executive Producer of the Amazon series The Boys. He’s repped by manager Michael Pelmont at the Nacelle Company and attorney Robert Getman.