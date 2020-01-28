Lionsgate Buying Graphic Horror Novel ‘Memetic’ For ‘The Batman’ Co-Writer Mattson Tomlin To Script; Point Grey & Boom! Studios Producing

Lionsgate has landed the feature spec Memetic from Mattson Tomlin, who co-wrote The Batman script with director Matt Reeves. Based on the Boom! Studios graphic novel of the same name by James Tynion IV and Eryk Donovan, the project was brought to Lionsgate by Point Grey’s Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Josh Fagen through their deal with the studio. That trio will produce with Boom! Studios’ Ross Richie and Stephen Christy. Fagen and Adam Yoelin will be exec producers.

In Memetic, all hell breaks loose when a mysterious meme goes viral on a college campus, making anyone who sees it turn obsessive and violent. As the meme spreads and grows out of control, a ragtag group of students must risk everything in order to survive the viral outbreak and try to stop it.

Point Grey is coming off of the success of Good Boys, which grossed $110 million worldwide for Universal on a $20 million budget, and the Amazon Prime streamer The Boys. Point Grey and Matt Tolmach Productions said last week they were developing Fear Agent with Amazon and Sony Pictures Television that will also be written by Tomlin.

Tomlin moved from The Batman to a rewrite of the video game adaptation MegaMan for 20th Century Studios. He has Power in post-production at Netflix with Jamie Foxx starring, and the indie feature Little Fish in post-production which he wrote and produced along with Automatik, Tango Entertainment and Black Bear Pictures.

Boom! Studios recently set at Netflix The Unsound, with Shazam’s David F. Sandberg directing, after a multi-studio bidding war. Boom! has the largest library of comic book IP outside of Marvel and DC, and is currently in a first-look deal with 20th Century.

As for Memetic creator Tynion, he will take over the DC Comics’ flagship title Batman, this after his comic Something Is Killing the Children sold over 50,000 copies since September. His graphic novel series The Woods is in development at Peacock/UCP.

Point Grey is repped by UTA and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson; Boom! Studios is UTA and Matt Saver. Tomlin is Grandview and Goodman Schenkman & Brecheen. Meredith Wieck is overseeing for Lionsgate. Dan Freedman oversaw business affairs on behalf of the studio.