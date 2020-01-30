‘The Mel Robbins Show’ Will End Syndicated Talk Run After One Season

Sony Pictures Television’s The Mel Robbins Show, an inspiration-focused talk show, will end its run after the end of its first season.

The plan is for production and episode delivery to continue through September, the company said.

“Mel has had a positive impact on millions of daytime viewers and we still strongly believe in her message and the work she is doing,” SPT said in a statement. “We are proud of the show and the talented team and thank our partners and launch group at Nexstar, and our advertisers and sponsors, for their exceptional support.”

Robbins issued her own statement of appreciation. “It was a privilege to have a platform on television to fight for everyday people,” she said. “I am so proud of the show we created because it serves as a lifeline and daily resource for viewers who are struggling and want more out of their lives. I end every show by saying ‘I believe in you and your ability to change,’ and with or without this show, I mean it!”

Prior to the show, which was executive produced by Mindy Borman (The Dr. Oz Show, The View), Robbins was best known for her best-seller The 5 Second Rule.

The demise of the show runs counter to pickups for two fellow freshmen in the talk game: Disney/ABC’s Tamron Hall and NBC’s Kelly Clarkson Show, whose renewals have delivered a bit of energy into the syndication sector. Drew Barrymore and Nick Cannon are also hosting new talk entries that will debut later this year.